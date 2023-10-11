(Video) Alexander-Arnold reveals ‘the best moment’ he’s had as a Liverpool player

Trent Alexander-Arnold has fitted a lot into his eight years as a first-team player with trophies and memories galore but he’s now shared which one of them he ranks above the rest.

Speaking on the ‘We are Liverpool’ podcast, our No.66 said: “Part of me thinks obviously the corner and that night [against Barcelona], but for me, by far really, the best moment I’ve ever felt on a pitch was Divock’s goal in Madrid.

“When it goes in, just that feeling of knowing you’ve won. We’re 1-0 up the whole game and we’re fighting, digging in and we’re closer and closer and closer and it gets to 85, whatever, onwards.

“And it goes in… at that point you know, unless they come up with an absolute miracle, it was just that feeling of, ‘We’ve won it.’

“Never forget that feeling. By far the best feeling I’ve ever felt on the pitch.”

Seeing as the Scouser selected Divock Origi’s finish against Tottenham and not against Barcelona shows just how much winning the trophy meant but also that team success is better than personal glory.

The 25-year-old’s role in our famous comeback against the Spaniards will never be forgotten but the feeling of winning No.6 clearly outranked everything else – so far.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s comments on his greatest memory (from 33:40) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

