(Video) Images of Anfield Road End concourse shared as stand video update also provided

The Anfield Road End is currently experiencing a major face-lift and after lengthy delays, it seems like we are edging closer to finally seeing a capacity crowd back inside our home stadium.

Thanks to a video shared by KC Imageworks, we can see another update of the work that is being completed whilst there’s been a small break from football action on the pitch.

It still seems that we’re a little bit of time away from having supporters in the upper tier but images shared of the concourse shows everything is slowly progressing nicely.

After being told it would be ready for the start of this season, it seems we’ll all have to continue to be patient at this moment in time.

You can view the Anfield Road End update via KC Imageworks on YouTube:

