LaLiga giants eyeing potential 2024 swoop for ‘intelligent’ Liverpool maestro – report

Liverpool could be facing transfer interest from a prominent LaLiga club in one of their players, according to reports.

ESPN have claimed that Barcelona are on the lookout for defensive midfield recruits, with Thiago Alcantara one of the names who’s ‘on the table’ at Camp Nou.

The Spanish champions’ financial situation leaves them targeting free agents or players approaching the end of their contracts, and the 32-year-old falls into the latter category, with his deal at Anfield expiring in eight months’ time.

READ MORE: ‘He’s the one…’ – Stephen Warnock names the player he’d like at Liverpool as Salah’s successor

READ MORE: 6 duels & 4 tackles won: Liverpool gem who Klopp dubbed ‘unbelievable’ caught the eye last night

The lure of a return to Barcelona could obviously appeal to Thiago, all the more so now that they’re managed by his former teammate Xavi, with the pair winning the Champions League together in 2011 under Pep Guardiola.

The 32-year-old is the third-highest earner on Liverpool’s books, taking home £200,000 per week (Capology), although he hasn’t played in nearly six months due to an ongoing injury concern.

There was speculation that the Reds could cash in on him over the summer, but having lost a plethora of experienced midfielders with comparatively few signings made until the final two weeks of the transfer window, the club may have been very reluctant to part with him.

Also, it shouldn’t be forgotten how just brilliant a player Thiago is when fit, with Rio Ferdinand having dubbed him ‘an intelligent guy’ while on punditry duty in 2022 (Daily Mail).

Nonetheless, his age, contract situation and injury record – along with the enviable depth we now have in midfield – could make the Anfield hierarchy think about possibly sanctioning his departure next year, even if it’s a decision not to be made lightly.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 8 Review 🤩: Isak or Alvarez the man to watch? Dominance in EOTK’s league, time to go big on Villa/Spurs/West Ham…