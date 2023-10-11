‘Blinkered scouserphobic idiots’: Aldridge hits out at backlash to LFC stance on PGMOL

Liverpool were strong with their response to the failure to allow Luis Diaz’s goal against Tottenham and instead of backing our stance in order to benefit the standard of refereeing in the game, many rival supporters turned against us and now John Aldridge has gone back at them.

In response to this mentality from other fans, the ex-Red took to social media to write: ‘“Them moaning scousers” they cried round the country, blinkered scouserphobic idiots refused to accept that LFC’s bold stance against PGMOL can benefit their club.

‘That stance has now brought change to the flawed VAR protocol. LFC once again leading the way. Them scousers again eh’.

Seeing as there has seemingly been a reform of the way in which the VAR operations are carried out because of the huge error that went against us, it’s fair to say that our public pressure may have helped this happen.

Whether or not we are a small or large contributing factor is this supposed change, it’s a negative of the tribalism in the game that rival fans can’t see past how this would benefit everyone.

If the standard of the game’s officials can be improved, then everyone benefits in the long-run and just because many people don’t like our club or our supporters – that shouldn’t stand in the way.

It’s a bold statement from the former forward but it’s clear that he’s fed up with the negative comments he’s receiving and seeing online.

The 65-year-old is clearly proud of how the Reds have acted and we all should be.

You can view Aldridge’s comments via @Realaldo474 on X:

