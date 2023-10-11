Editor’s Column: Rating Liverpool’s new signings; Endo confusion to Gravenberch potential

At the end of what was supposed to be a gargantuan transfer window for Liverpool earlier this summer, many were slightly disappointed.

We hadn’t bought a single defender and failed to secure a well-known holding midfielder, with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia both opting to join Chelsea on eight-year-contracts instead. Liverpool almost shelled out £111m for Caicedo, which would have completely shattered our transfer record, but in the end, Dominik Szoboszlai was our most expensive recruit at £60m.

Four senior players arrived and overall, we’ve been given some exceptional moments from at least three of them.

Wataru Endo – 5/10 – Potential 6/10

So let’s go from cheapest to most expensive. Being honest, the Endo signing is as weird now as it was then, when Liverpool signed a 30-year-old from Stuttgart not many fans had even heard of.

The former Bundesliga ace has started just one Premier League game, the away victory against Newcastle, but he’d already been hauled off by the time Darwin Nunez turned it around. Endo was very poor in that match and totally off the pace. So much so, Jurgen Klopp has given him just 21 minutes of PL football across four matches since.

In fairness, he’s been decent against lesser opposition in Leicester City and LASK but it definitely says something that Klopp is playing Mac Allister out of position at no.6 instead of the only healthy natural defensive midfielder we have in the squad.

Endo seems a top lad and he bolsters squad depth. It’s unlikely he’ll go on to have a huge long-term impact on the first-team given his slow start, age and the fact Andre Trindade might sign in January.

Ryan Gravenberch – 7/10 – Potential 10/10

The young Dutchman arrived just before the deadline closed, so missed the entirety of pre-season.

As a result, Klopp has used him consistently but sparingly. Gravenberch has played in seven matches, but amassed only 300 matches as he’s mostly been coming off the bench.

It’s a blessing in disguise we’re in the Europa League though as it enables Klopp to give Gravenberch and others opportunities to grow into the side.

Technically, Gravenberch is one of our best players. Klopp has waxed lyrical over his first touch already. He’s physically strong, although uses this more to protect the ball when on it than win it back when off it. It’s funny that many outlined him as a potential no.6 option – he looks nothing like that. Much more a bombarding, creative no.8. Stylistically, he’s not dissimilar to the proper version of Paul Pogba – and that’s a serious compliment.

At 21, Gravenberch has already shown glimpses, including a goal and two assists, of what he’s capable of. Because of his technical and physical traits, we could well be looking at one of the best midfielders in Europe one day.

Alexis Mac Allister – 6/10 – Potential 8/10

It’s hard to properly judge Mac Allister so far. Obviously, he’s a wonderful footballer, as evidenced by his sublime assist for Nunez in the 3-1 victory over West Ham. But that creativity occurred in the opposition half and much of what he’s been asked to do as our no.6 has taken place close to his own goal, with multiple players pressing him – which led to Brighton’s opener at the weekend.

Truthfully, he’s given the ball away too often, whether he’s in his best position or not. He also has lost too many 50/50s and not shown an ability to dominate a game like he did on the south coast last year.

But there’s clearly a player in there. He hasn’t sulked and it’s clear the boss loves his tactical cuteness. If he maintains possession a little better and is given more protection by another defensively-minded midfielder, we’ll see the best of him. Clearly, Mac Allister will be a mainstay for a long time.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 9/10 – Potential 10/10

Wow.

There’s a case for the Hungarian being the best transfer of the summer by any top flight club. He’s got it all.

Tenacity, incredible on the ball, an engine that lasts the entire 90 minutes, vision and a thunderous shot to boot. Remind you of anyone?

Szoboszlai’s two goals so far have been utter worldies, but so pure is the technique with which he strikes a ball, you can guarantee he’ll smash a few more in from range this term.

His personality is infectious. Already a big part of the dressing room, it’s crazy to think he’s only 22-years-old. He captains his country. He’s a leader by example and has been one of our best players in every game so far. Szoboszlai has been so good, it just about makes up for the fact we missed out on Jude Bellingham, who’s scored ten goals in ten games at Real Madrid. To think, we actually had the money for both of them, given our failed £111m Caicedo bid…