(Video) Firmino addresses Liverpool fans in first post since leaving Anfield

Bobby Firmino left Liverpool under very emotional circumstances this past summer and he’s now sent a message to our fans for the first time, since he officially stopped being a Red.

In a post to his Instagram account, the Brazilian wrote: ‘There’s something I want you to know… 🙏🏻😁❤️

‘I’m happy to announce my book “Si Senor: My Liverpool Years”, where I share all my experiences with @liverpoolfc. The book is out on November 9th’.

It came alongside a video where the 32-year-old addressed us all directly and it’s great to see how much love he still has for our fans.

It’s sure to be a great read and will certainly give an insight into one of the Kop’s most loved players in recent memory.

You can view the video from Firmino via roberto_firmino on Instagram:

