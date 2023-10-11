6 goal contributions in 7 games: Forgotten Liverpool man may have saved his Anfield career after stunning reinvention

We’ve all, as Liverpool fans, held high expectations for certain Academy talents only for said players to fall short of the mark despite impressing in pre-season or over a period of time.

Mateusz Musialowski, dubbed the ‘Polish Messi’, appeared to be the latest high-potential talent to have sadly fallen into that bracket… or so it seemed.

Perhaps inspired by the Reds’ evolution into Liverpool 2.0, the 19-year-old has enjoyed a reinvention of his own into a striker, and the numbers shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the Echo’s Theo Squires, certainly prove it.

Mateusz Musialowski has four goals and two assists from just seven appearances for #LFC U21s this season – including goals vs Morecambe and Blackpool. Out of contract next summer, he's thriving after being reinvented as a striker. But what comes next?https://t.co/fG8fn6rjF6 — Theo Squires (@TheoSquiresECHO) October 11, 2023

With a contract set to expire the following summer, however, the window of opportunity left for Musialowski to stave off an exit from the club and catch the eye of Jurgen Klopp once more is a narrow one.

That’s without considering the fact that we’re also particularly well-stocked in the striking department with the likes of Darwin Nunez (24), Cody Gakpo (24) and Diogo Jota (26) present.

Able to play across the front three spots, of course, the Pole should be considered anything but positionally un-versatile.

With the international break having caught up with fans once more, it will be a while before we can potentially witness the return of the youngster to the senior squad.

One to keep an eye on?

Six goal contributions in seven games, even coming in the Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy, shouldn’t be sniffed at.

Still, there’s serious competition Musialowski will still have to shine just as bright as if he’s to earn another call-up to the senior squad between now and the rest of the season – or at least buy himself time with a contract extension.

Can we say we’re currently as excited about the teenager as young Scot Ben Doak who’s two years his junior? Sadly not.

You can imagine Liverpool being prepared to extend his stay on Merseyside, of course, should he continue his positive spell of form, just to protect his value if nothing else.

We’ll be very curious to see how the club approaches this particular conundrum, and hopefully Musialowski can prove his detractors wrong!

