(Video) Jota on how he took Telford to the Champions League in 2030 by signing himself

Diogo Jota is known as the king of EA FC within the Liverpool dressing room but it appears that it’s not the only game he excels at, with Football Manager now being revealed as another interest of his.

Speaking about playing the game in the past, the Portuguese forward said: “Telford, from the bottom… to the Champions League, 2030 or whatever it was!

A member of the production team then said to the forward: “Did you buy any Liverpool players?”

To which the former Wolves man comically replied: “Myself!”

The 26-year-old clearly has a lot of free time on his hands as he went on to reveal that he also loves playing Candy Crush as well, adding to the growing list of extra curricular activities.

AFC Telford United are currently sat 16th in the Southern Central League and so they may be open to allowing our forward to come and both coach and play for them whenever he has any more free time!

You can watch Jota’s comments on Football Manager (from 0:14) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

