Journalist names Premier League player Liverpool now definitely interested in signing

Steve Kay was the first to report on the subject of Liverpool’s interest in Wolves’ Pedro Neto, and now it seems other outlets are following suit in backing the claim.

The Football Transfers journalist shared the update in question on X amid suggestions that Mo Salah could be set to call time on his Anfield career next summer.

As first mentioned at the beginning of the month by @Transfersdotcom and now in multiple media outlets Liverpool are interested in signing Wolves winger Pedro Neto.#LFC #LiverpoolFC #WWFC 👇🏼https://t.co/WGdhYkSx3w — Steve Kay (@stevek9KS1TV) October 11, 2023

Should such an eventuality come to pass, it’s understood that the Wolves attacker has been added to the shortlist of players considered as potential replacements.

Could Pedro Neto fill a potential creative gap?

We use the word ‘replacement’ lightly, of course, given the highly limited number of genuine carbon copy footballers out there who could fill our Egyptian King’s giant-sized boots.

Neto, talented as he no doubt is, would not (and should not) be considered a like-for-like, though we’ve every reason to believe that he could fill a potential creative gap on the right flank.

Indeed, according to Understat, the Portuguese star is one of the leading chance creators in the English top-flight, boasting an xA score of 3.16, which doesn’t put him far off four of the top five ahead of him in Bruno Fernandes (3.25), James Maddison (3.28), Moussa Diaby (3.28) and Kieran Trippier (3.49).

Salah’s freakish 4.71 tops the table by a mile, though you’d have to imagine that the Wanderers star’s numbers would jump up at least slightly when placed in a higher quality team like Liverpool.

