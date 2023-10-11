Ibou Konate on wanting a better career than Van Dijk and placing Sergio Ramos as his ‘number one’

Liverpool fans know that we are blessed to have an amazing starting centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate, with the latter sharing his thoughts on our club captain.

Speaking with the media on French international duty (via Le Parisien – translated), our No.5 was asked if the Dutchman is a role mode and said: “There are very few defenders who have managed to have as good a career as him.

“I learn a lot alongside him. My goal, and he knows it, is to have a better career than him. My number one has long been Sergio Ramos”.

It’s clear that the 24-year-old is a big fan of his defensive partner but it’s also fair to say there was room for a little more praise to have been dished out in response to the question he was faced with.

Both players’ nations face each other this week and it may just be that the former RB Leipzig man wanted to ensure that the local media knew how willing he was to put club friendships aside for the 90 minutes.

Given the relationship that Sergio Ramos also has with our club after the events of the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv too, comments on him being ‘number one’ probably won’t help matters much further with some of our fans.

The aspirations of the young defender are great though and if he’s to have a better career than our No.4, then we hope it’s full of achievements at Anfield and that it comes true.

Let’s see how his skipper reacts to this though, when they go head-to-head on the international stage!

