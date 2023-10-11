Liverpool monitoring Bundesliga star, says trusted journo, as separate January transfer likely

Christian Falk has reported that Liverpool maintain an interest in Gladbach’s Manu Kone.

The update in question came on X on Wednesday evening, with it understood that European rivals Bayern Munich are also keen on the 22-year-old midfielder.

True✅ Bayern is interested in Manu Koné (22). Also @LFC Liverpool is still watching the midfield player of @borussia Mönchengladbach — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 11, 2023

This comes amid the Reds’ commitment to pursuing a deal for another defensive midfielder in Fluminense’s Andre, if one report from Football Insider is to be believed.

Kone, along with Nice’s Khephren Thuram, will no doubt be two names Liverpool fans are intimately familiar with following a summer of heavy links to the pair.

Profiling as more of a destroyer, registering in the 88th and 70th percentiles for tackles and interceptions, according to stats compiled by FBref, Kone shouldn’t be considered an alternative to the aforementioned Serie A midfielder who appears contrastingly far more comfortable in possession.

That said, it’s difficult to see the club snapping up more than one midfielder in the next window, though we’re sure it’s a conversation that may be revisited in the summer should Thiago Alcantara’s contract be allowed to run its course.

