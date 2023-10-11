‘Quality’ Liverpool player responds to PSG transfer flirtations: “It’s true…”

Ibrahima Konate insisted he remains focused on Liverpool despite lobbying attempts by some of his national teammates to get him to move to PSG.

The former RB Leipzig man made the switch to Anfield back in the summer of 2021, with the player since forming a superb centre-back partnership with Virgil van Dijk.

“It’s true I’m Parisian… but now I’m in Liverpool,” the Frenchman was quoted by RMC Sport. “Things are going well, we work everyday and now we have to continue working.”

The ‘quality’ (in the words of Joel Matip on liverpoolfc.com) 24-year-old is set to help France take on his Dutch club teammate on Friday in a European Championship qualifier before facing Scotland in a friendly next Tuesday.

The appeal of Paris is there but…

A return to the French capital is sure to appeal for any Parisian, though one can reasonably argue that the most exciting of the two projects is in Merseyside.

Following the additions of Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo, Jurgen Klopp’s men have revitalised a side that stagnated significantly the prior term.

Add another young centre-back and a holding midfielder to the mix, if possible, in January and you’re on to something potentially special in the opening year of Liverpool 2.0.

The choice is Ibou’s, though, in our humble (and admittedly biased) opinion, there’s only one real choice to make!

