Liverpool about to get transfer wish after multiple rejected offers as club open to January sale – report

Liverpool couldn’t get a deal over the line for Fluminense’s highly-rated holding midfielder Andre in the summer, though there’s an understanding that this could all be set to change in January.

Football Insider reports that the Merseysiders are set for another push in the coming window, following a spate of rejected bids prior to the 2023/24 campaign, with the Brazilian outfit understood to be keen to hold onto the player up until past the end of the Brasileiro Serie A season in December.

The Fernando Diniz’s side are set to face Boca Juniors in the final of the Copa Libertadores having never before won the competition.

READ MORE: Journalist names Premier League player Liverpool now definitely interested in signing

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano drops intriguing morning update for Liverpool fans as deal finally sealed

With Jurgen Klopp yet to hold 100% faith in Wataru Endo as our first-choice No.6, signing a young, exciting option that doesn’t force us to alternatively play Alexis Mac Allister out of position or rely on an Academy graduate in Stefan Bajcetic would be ideal.

It’s worth bearing in mind for those expecting a destroyer-type figure of a similar mould to Fabinho that Andre is considered more of a controller.

Given that the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister bring considerably more energy and legs to our midfield setup, however, we’d argue that the need for an out-and-out destroyer isn’t necessarily as key as it used to be.

To reference the Brighton game, we just need a player capable of receiving the ball on the half-turn and navigating a high press without conceding a turnover and leaving the backline exposed.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 8 Review 🤩: Isak or Alvarez the man to watch? Dominance in EOTK’s league, time to go big on Villa/Spurs/West Ham…