‘We will see…’ – Romano shares the latest on two midfielders with whom Liverpool had been linked

Fabrizio Romano has shared updates on two midfielders with whom Liverpool have been linked in recent weeks and months.

During the summer transfer window, a move to Anfield for Joao Palhinha was deemed a ‘possibility’ by the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle, while there are also rumours surrounding the Reds and Kalvin Phillips.

The Italian offered his most up-to-date information on both players in his latest Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, although he didn’t mention Jurgen Klopp’s side in relation to either of them.

On the Fulham midfielder, Romano said: “I’m still told that Bayern will insist for Joao Palhinha in January. They will sign a new DM this winter, for sure, and Palhinha remains one of the names on their list.

“The player would also be open to making this move happen, then it depends on Bayern-Fulham negotiations. We will see later this winter.”

Regarding the Manchester City player, the Italian outlined: “Despite links with Newcastle and Everton, I’m not aware of concrete talks on this one. Phillips wanted to stay at City this summer despite some approaches, so he’s still focused on doing his best for City and then a decision will be made later, like November or December.

“Newcastle won’t decide anything on transfer targets before they know what happens in their Champions League group.”

A proposed move to Bayern Munich for Palhinha fell through on deadline day (Sky Sports), a stroke of luck which leaves Liverpool with at least some chance of luring him from Fulham, even though the Bundesliga champions still seem to be firm favourites.

Robbie Savage recently proclaimed that the 28-year-old would be ‘a fantastic fit’ for the Reds, and a Premier League-high match average of 4.7 tackles this season (WhoScored) shows just how effective he is as a midfield destroyer.

As for Phillips, he still seems intent on trying to make it at the Etihad Stadium, but even the absence of Rodri through suspension hasn’t seen the Englishman catapulted into the starting line-up (Transfermarkt).

That could perhaps make it easier to convince him to leave the treble winners but also may be interpreted as an alarm bell that he isn’t at the level to start for a team at the top end of the league table.

Of those two players, Palhinha seems the more ideal target, although Liverpool’s ongoing links with Andre Trindade of Fluminense indicate that he appears to be their priority for the next midfield recruit. Let’s see how these various rumours develop between now and the January transfer window.

