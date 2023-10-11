(Video) Dominik Szoboszlai shows off his Gerrard tattoo to Liverpool teammates

Dominik Szoboszlai was clearly a big fan of Steven Gerrard before he even became a Liverpool player and this is illustrated on his own arm, as he has a quote from our former captain inked on there.

The Hungarian showed this artwork to Joel Matip and Diogo Jota, when he said: “I actually have one from [Steven] Gerrard”.

To which his Portuguese teammate replied: “You have one from Gerrard?”

Our No.8 responded with: “Yeah. This one, if you can read it…”

When the former Wolves man then said: “Not from here I can’t”.

Before the midfielder finally revealed: “..I’ll give you a lot of money, because it’s Hungarian!”

It’s not only great to see that our No.8 is clearly a huge fan of one of the most famous previous holders of his number but also settling in so well with his new teammates.

The ability to speak and joke so well with other members of the dressing room despite not being a native English talker and being so young, is yet another reason to be impressed.

You can view Szoboszlai’s comments on his Gerrard tattoo (from 2:04) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

