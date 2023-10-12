(Video) Alexander-Arnold shows his England teammates how it’s done with unreal goal in training

Trent Alexander-Arnold showed his teammates how it’s done during England training earlier today with a stunning goal.

The Liverpool full-back, who will be hoping to feature against Australia at Wembley tomorrow, smashed a first-time strike effortlessly into the back of the net via the underside of the crossbar.

The ‘keeper had absolutely no chance and Kieran Trippier was clearly blown away by the Scouser’s effort as he stood and applauded the goal.

Gareth Southgate may be tempted to deploy our No. 66 in midfield tomorrow which will be interest following the success the 25-year-old has tasted while operating in the inverted full-back role for Liverpool.

Check out Trent’s goal below via @LFC on X: