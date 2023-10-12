(Video) ‘And they got relegated’ – Alexander-Arnold absolutely roasts James Maddison

Trent Alexander-Arnold appears to have built up a good relationship with Spurs midfielder James Maddison during his time spent with the 26-year-old on international duty.

The Liverpool full-back already got one over the former Leicester City man earlier this week and the Scouser has struck again with a brilliant response after Maddison joked our No. 66 was still asking for a replay of the Spurs-Liverpool clash amid the VAR controversy.

Alexander-Arnold replied saying his international teammate was in fact asking how to put a free-kick into the top corner, just like the one he scored against Leicester last season prior to the Foxes’ relegation to the Championship.

The Spurs No. 10 surely had no response after being absolutely roasted by the defender!

Check the video below courtesy of Channel 4’s TikTok account (via @ViewOfTheKop_ on X):