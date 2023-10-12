(Video) Bellingham and Trent’s ongoing bromance will break Liverpool hearts

Jude Bellingham. What could have been!

The now Real Madrid midfielder was spotted enjoying a light spot of banter with fellow England national Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of the Three Lions’ clash with Australia.

It’s nice to see the pair continuing to get along despite Liverpool failing to land the former Dortmund star’s signature this summer.

Still, we can’t complain too much after completing a remarkable midfield rebuild which saw the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister join for under £100m in the same window.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @England: