‘You need to’ – Carragher explains how Klopp can get the best out of Alexander-Arnold

Jamie Carragher has explained how Liverpool can get the very best out of Trent Alexander-Arnold – a player who he believes is one of the best ‘passers of the ball in world football’.

The England international has been one of the first names on Jurgen Klopp’s team sheet ever since making his senior debut in 2016 but has been deployed in a new role since the back end of last season.

The Academy graduate now tends to move into midfield when the Reds have possession of the ball so he can further showcase his creativity – a tactic that Carragher believes should only be used against certain opposition.

“This new role, in terms of going into midfield, has been a revelation for him. I am still not 100 per cent sure we need to do it every single game as it can leave the team exposed,” our former No. 23 told the Liverpool Echo.

“In terms of getting Trent on the ball and creating from the centre of midfield, I don’t think there are many better passers of the ball in world football than Trent. I don’t even think there is anyone else out there. You only think of [Kevin] De Bruyne.

“For me, it is about getting Trent on the ball where the space is and being able to get his head up. Sometimes that might be centrally, other times it may be out wide. It is not always about ‘We always put Trent in midfield when we get the ball’. I know that is the idea, and I get that, but if you’re playing in a game where the other team is packing the midfield and the space is on the outside, then there is no point coming in and clogging it even more. Stay at right-back, push on 10 yards and get the ball – as he was doing the first three or four years under Klopp.

“You need to get Trent Alexander-Arnold on the ball, with space, and he will create chances and goals. Whether that’s from sitting midfield, on the right wing or an inside position from right-back.”

As a right back Alexander-Arnold has reinvented the full-back role with his passing ability but there are plenty of reasons for him to move into midfield when we have the ball.

Our vice-captain is now just two behind his teammate Andy Robertson in regards to the record number of Premier League assists by a defender and at just 25 years of age he has his best years still ahead of him.

Moving the Scouser into midfield does at times stretch our defence with extra reliance then placed on our right-sided central defender to cover in the wide areas.

Klopp and Co. are aware of all of this, however, and will be working on ways to utilise Trent while ensuring we remain as watertight as possible at the back.

