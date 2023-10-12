(Video) Danny Murphy pleads for Klopp to start ‘capable’ Liverpool player more regularly

Danny Murphy has called for Jurgen Klopp to include Darwin Nunez in Liverpool’s starting XI more regularly.

The Uruguayan has featured from the first whistle in only three Premier League games (five in total) so far this season but already has four goals to his name, while last term he started 26 matches and scored 15 times (Transfermarkt).

He’s yet to start consecutive top-flight fixtures so far in 2023/24 but that’s set to change amid the injury to Cody Gakpo, with reports that the latter won’t return until November.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy urged Klopp to start Nunez more frequently, saying that the 24-year-old would easily break the 20-goal barrier if he were in the line-up regularly.

The ex-Liverpool midfielder said: “I really like what I see. I’ve been calling for a while now to give him a really good run of games because any young striker who’s trying to build his confidence and his standing at a football club needs a good run of games.

“He will score goals, he must be a nightmare to play against. If he plays all the time, would he get you 20 goals? I think he will. I think he looks capable, he’s quick, good in the air, game, huge.”

With both Nunez and Gakpo very capable of leading the line, Klopp is presented with a pleasant selection headache when both are available.

Still, when looking at the impact the Uruguayan has made at Anfield, you can see why Murphy would like to see him start more often. The Dutchman’s current absence has presented the ex-Benfica marksman with the opportunity to nail down a starting berth even after the former returns.

You can view Murphy’s comments below, via @talkSPORT on Twitter/X: