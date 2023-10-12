FSG may be spared Jurgen Klopp nightmare as contract clause details emerge

The day will inevitably come when Jurgen Klopp calls time on an illustrious career at the helm of Liverpool Football Club.

What comes next is a dilemma that’s sure to age decision-makers at FSG by several years as they attempt to maintain the club’s upward trajectory.

The decision, however, could be made all the more easier should they be given the opportunity to appoint Xabi Alonso, with BILD reporting that the Spaniard has a clause in his contract which would allow him to join one of the Reds, Bayern Munich or Real Madrid starting from next summer.

As far as we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop, we’d be over the moon if our German tactician fancied extending his stay at L4 well beyond 2026.

Either way, we don’t expect Klopp to depart Merseyside before that point, which could hand either one of Alonso’s remaining former clubs all the opportunity they need to snap him up as their next head coach.

Sadly, there’s a very real possibility that this will occur next term, amid reports that Real Madrid are keen on making the now Bayer Leverkusen boss their next head coach.

Should we find ourselves in need of a new manager come the summer of 2026, however, and the former Spanish international should be accessible for John W. Henry and Co., it could save Fenway several months’ worth of stress!

