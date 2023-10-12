(Video) Gary McAllister issues emphatic verdict on Liverpool’s hopes of a title push this season

Gary McAllister issued an instant reply when asked about Liverpool’s chances of being genuine Premier League title contenders this season.

Going into the October international break with nearly a quarter of the campaign played, the Reds have taken 17 points from a possible 24 and sit only three points behind leaders Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have already ticked off away fixtures against Chelsea, Newcastle, Tottenham and Brighton, along with winning convincingly at home to two European competitors in Aston Villa and West Ham.

Speaking to Sky Sports, McAllister was asked if he thinks Liverpool can challenge for Premier League glory this season, and he was in no doubt, emphatically replying: “Yes. I think when you hear managers saying ‘we can maybe get here’ [holds up left arm slightly], ‘they’re big favourites’…

“Liverpool start the season every season looking to win the league, and the fact that the fans feel that as well, that’s the wonderful thing about Liverpool. The expectation of the fans will never go away, so you’re under pressure to win games. Winning the league is the true barometer for Liverpool.”

Reds fans will love the conviction behind the former Anfield midfielder’s statement, and a club of LFC’s stature should go into every season with ambitions of being Premier League champions.

It might be a very difficult feat in the era of a dominant Manchester City side, but we’ve shown that it can be done (and in style, too). At this stage of 2023/24, Klopp’s team looks like one which could be pushing to finish first for most, if not all, of the campaign.

You can view McAllister’s comments below (from 7:27), via Sky Sports Football on YouTube: