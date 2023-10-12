(Video) Gary McAllister loves one thing in particular about Szoboszlai at Liverpool so far

Gary McAllister has named one trait in particular that he’s enjoyed seeing from Dominik Szoboszlai at Liverpool so far.

The Hungarian has scored twice in his 11 appearances for the club since his summer move from RB Leipzig (Transfermarkt), with both of them stunning efforts from outside the penalty area, not least his screamer in the Carabao Cup win over Leicester City.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 2001 UEFA Cup winner praised the 22-year-old for his willingness to take ‘responsibility’ and shoot for goal when the opportunity presents itself.

McAllister said: “It’s just nice to see somebody shoot. In the six, seven, eight games since the season started he’s not shy of getting the ball outside his right side and having a crack from 20-25 yards, which is very rare.

“Players and teams are looking to play little tight combinations and trying to score the perfect goal, but I like the fact that he is quite willing to take the responsibility and have a shot at the goal.”

The statistics back up the 58-year-old’s comments, with Szoboszlai taking the joint-fourth most shots of any Liverpool player (18) and recording the second-longest average shot distance (26.2 yards) of anyone in Jurgen Klopp’s squad (FBref).

His readiness to shoot for goal brings to mind that old adage of buying a ticket in order of being able to win the raffle. Not every attempt will succeed, but success will only come by having a go.

You can view McAllister’s comments on Szoboszlai below (from 6:00), via Sky Sports Football on YouTube: