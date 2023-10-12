Joe Gomez names ex-Red as one of the toughest opponents he’s ever faced

Joe Gomez has named the toughest opponents he has faced during his footballing career.

The 26-year-old joined Liverpool from Charlton back in the summer of 2015 and has featured in some massive games for the club having won every major trophy possible with the Anfield outfit.

The defender, who is now our longest serving player, included a former Reds attacker who left the club for a Premier League rival the same summer Gomez moved to Merseyside.

When asked which opponent has given him the longest day, Gomez told On The Judy Podcast: “[Leroy] Sane when he was at Manchester City, direct. The whole game I know it’s a long game. There’s not as many direct wingers, Wilfried Zaha is still of the nature. Sane, Raheem, Wilf, those wingers that are just direct.”

Gomez is predominantly a central defender but has been deployed as a right back on numerous occasions down the years.

The London-born talent is a quality player on his day but has struggled with injuries and finding consistency during his time on Merseyside.

It’s interesting that the three opponents the Englishman has named are all wingers rather than strikers, which does suggest that he may struggle when operating at full-back rather than centrally.

Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Wilfried Zaha are all blessed with pace so it’s perhaps not that much of a surprise that they are the players the England international named.

