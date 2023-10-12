‘He does everything’ – Joe Gomez makes ‘legend’ claim while speaking about Liverpool teammate

Joe Gomez has highlighted the work that one of his Liverpool teammates puts in both on and off the pitch and has insisted the player will become a ‘legend at the club’.

It’s not easy to become a Liverpool legend but Mo Salah is already recognised as one by most Reds supporters having won every major trophy at the club and last season becoming our record Premier League goalscorer.

Gomez has claimed that despite our No. 11’s ability and the silverware he’s already collected, he still remains humble and sets the highest of standards for himself.

“There’s nobody in the dressing room that trains as though they are big time, because everyone is accountable. If they aren’t applying themselves, nobody can not do it,” Gomez told On The Judy Podcast (via The Boot Room).

“What Mo has done, he’s going to be a legend at the club, but he still applies himself and he works hard every day, he’s in the gym an hour before, and he does everything.”

Salah has started the campaign in terrific fashion with six goals and four assists in 10 appearances (across all competitions).

He’s probably the first name on Jurgen Klopp’s team sheet and is always available.

The former Roma man is now 31 years of age but seems to be getting fitter and fitter each year and there’s currently no sign of deterioration.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia were interested in his signature in the summer but he and his agent insisted he was only focussed on Liverpool and his current deal which expires in the summer of 2025.

We’re not sure what more the forward can do to become a legend at the club at the club if he’s not already one but wouldn’t mind seeing him fire us towards more silverware this term.

