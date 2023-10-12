(Video) Harvey Elliott nets absolute beauty for England U21s against Serbia

Liverpool star Harvey Elliott is currently in action for England U21s against Serbia and the 20-year-old has got himself on the scoresheet with a terrific strike.

The Young Three Lions did fall behind to the Serbians at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground but goals Jaden Philogene, Liam Delap and Elliott have Lee Carsley’s side in control at the interval.

The former Fulham man picked up the ball about 30 yards from goal before dribbling at pace to the edge of the Serbia box and firing a ferocious effort past the ‘keeper.

The goal will do our No. 19 the world of good and let’s hope he can remain injury-free ahead of next weekend’s Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Check out his strike below via @JoshLFC1909 on X:

Harvey Elliott scores for England U21's. pic.twitter.com/afIX4ORQx9 — – (@JoshLFC1909) October 12, 2023

