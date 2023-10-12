‘It’s cliche but it’s real’ – Liverpool fans will love what Joe Gomez has said about the Anfield atmosphere

Joe Gomez has admitted his admiration for the Anfield atmosphere and explained how the Liverpool supporters really can prove to be the twelfth man.

The 26-year-old is now our longest serving player and has been involved in some massive games for the club.

He’s therefore aware of the power of Anfield and the impact it can have on opposition players when they visit L4.

“When Anfield’s on it, it’s tough bro,” our No. 2 told On The Judy Podcast.

“When they’re up for it, like European nights or title deciders, it’s the twelfth man. It’s cliche but it’s real.

“Because when you’re on the pitch and that’s happening you can’t ignore it man.”

He added: “I definitely don’t think it’s an easy place to go for the opposition, for sure.”

Joe Gomez never visited Anfield as a visiting player but he’s been involved in and seen Jurgen Klopp’s side pull off some miraculous come backs inside the famous old ground.

The Liverpool fans are always there for the players and offer that extra support when the lads on the pitch need it most.

It’s great to see a current player speak so honestly and admit their love for the support and let’s hope for more memorable games in front of The Kop this season.

