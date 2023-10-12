Liverpool coach left seriously impressed by ‘brilliant’ 19-year-old youngster of late

Liverpool U21s coach Barry Lewtas has applauded Mateusz Musialowski’s development this term.

The Englishman pointed to the 19-year-old’s improved consistency on the pitch and efforts made to contribute defensively to a greater effect.

“He’s been brilliant. This season, in terms of his level of consistency, without question it has risen,” the 42-year-old was quoted as saying in the aftermath of the 5-2 loss to Blackpool, as relayed by the Echo.

“He’s taking more responsibility for his all-round game and he commits to every phase of the game now.

“Defensively he’s strong and buying in. No-one can doubt his ability to dribble the ball, he can dribble past most, but he is finding a real consistency in his game.”

The Pole has been in terrific form as far as goal contributions are also concerned, amassing six goal contributions in seven games – with two of those coming against Blackpool.

READ MORE: Liverpool monitoring Bundesliga star, says trusted journo, as separate January transfer likely

READ MORE: ‘Quality’ Liverpool player responds to PSG transfer flirtations: “It’s true…”

There’s still time for Musialowski

Time may be running out on Musialowski’s contract (set to expire next summer), though his performances since the start of the season will surely inspire a rethink on his future from Anfield’s decision-makers.

At 19 years of age too, it’s not quite like we’re talking about a player in their 20s who really ought to have kicked on by this point if they’re to have had any hope of breaking into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans.

Having been lauded as a promising talent for years, to such an extent that he was dubbed the ‘Polish Messi’, we’d love nothing more than to witness yet another exciting Academy prospect graduate.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 8 Review 🤩: Isak or Alvarez the man to watch? Dominance in EOTK’s league, time to go big on Villa/Spurs/West Ham…