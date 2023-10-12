Liverpool now targeting ‘very exciting’ player Man City have already scouted – report

Liverpool are now understood to be targeting Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu if one report from Italy is to be believed.

This comes courtesy of Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), with Man City having already allegedly expressed an interest and going as far as to send scouts for a recent game.

He’s a talent very much appreciated by Danish national team coach Kasper Hjulmand, who labelled the fullback a ‘very exciting’ prospect in quotes relayed by Tribal Football: “He is a player who loves to play football and who loves to train and be there. He has a great physical package and he has a basic technique that can be used.

“A left-footed left-back with that package is very, very exciting. The things that I think he falls for, it’s something that can be learned.

“An exciting young player who we follow closely and are very much looking forward to following.”

However, the teenager’s contract isn’t set to expire until 2027, and despite interest from top European outfits, it seems the player’s agent is keen for him to remain in Italy.

Whether that situation changes as soon as money is put on the table remains to be seen.

Liverpool are currently blessed with options on the left flank between first-choice Andy Robertson (29) and back-up Kostas Tsimikas (27), though a fresh, exciting young option to soak up the experience of the pair couldn’t hurt in the long-run.

We may have to fork out a reasonably big asking price, of course, if the player is as exciting as Hjulmand claims.

