Liverpool fans will not believe the bizarre claim Micah Richards has made about Mo Salah

Micah Richards has claimed that Liverpool star Mo Salah ‘doesn’t do a lot else’ other than score goals.

The 31-year-old has become recognised as one of the best players in the world since joining the Reds from Roma back in 2017.

He has won every major trophy possible during his time at Anfield and also became the club’s record Premier League goalscorer last season.

“You all have to know your role, you have someone to score the goals, someone to link it all together and someone with a lot of pace. You look at Liverpool, Salah scores all the goals, he doesn’t do a lot else really,” Richards told BBC Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast (as quoted by The Boot Room).

“Salah doesn’t do more than score goals? He’s got quite a lot of assists you know,” Gary Lineker replied.

“Yeah, but it’s rolls across the box, it’s not like dribbling past three players and then, that’s what I’d say,” Richards concluded.

Richards mustn’t watch Liverpool much if he thinks our No. 11 only score goals.

Salah already has four assists in eight Premier League games this season.

The amount of defensive work that the Egyptian King does as well as creating goals is remarkable and it’s simply wrong for the ex-Manchester City man to say the forward is nothing more than a goalscorer.

Jurgen Klopp demands that all of his attacking players defend from the front and Mo will often be seen back in his own area helping his teammates out defensively.

We really are lucky to have the Egypt international at the club and long may his impressive performances continue.

