(Video) Liverpool fans will adore what Takumi Minamino has said about scoring at Anfield

Takumi Minamino has spoken glowingly about what it means to score at Anfield as a Liverpool player.

The Japanese forward came to Merseyside midway through the unforgettable 2019/20 campaign and departed the club in the summer of 2022, having spent four months on loan at Southampton the previous year.

Now at Monaco, the 28-year-old scored 14 times in 55 appearances for the Reds – interestingly, that’s the same goal tally as Luis Diaz in two fewer games – with six of his goals coming at the iconic venue in L4 (Transfermarkt).

Speaking to GOAL about his time at Liverpool, Minamino said: “Anfield is one of the best stadiums in the world, I think. If you score in that stadium as a Liverpool player, it is amazing. Yeah, I never forget that feeling.”

While the Japan international never quite managed to be a first-team regular under Jurgen Klopp, he still made some vital contributions during his time with the Reds.

Half of his goals for the club were scored across the two domestic cup triumphs in 2021/22, most famously the last-gasp equaliser at home to Leicester in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals before we prevailed in a penalty shootout.

We just hope that, unless he returns for a second spell at Liverpool or plays in a charity match, Minamino scoring at Anfield is a thing of the past!

You can view the 28-year-old’s comments below, via GOAL on Twitter/X: