‘I’d be surprised…’ – Neil Jones doesn’t expect Liverpool to let ‘talented prospect’ leave Anfield

Neil Jones doesn’t expect Liverpool to allow one of their most prodigious youngsters to depart on loan, despite some recent discourse to that effect.

Earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano suggested that there had been ‘speculation’ over a possible temporary exit for Stefan Bajcetic, whose involvement in recent months has been curtailed by injuries.

However, in the Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, the Reds reporter believes it’d be foolish of the club to sanction a loan move for the 18-year-old.

Jones outlined: “In terms of a loan, I’d be surprised. Bajcetic is a player who is very highly thought of, and one who has the natural skillset to flourish in this version of Liverpool. He is technically good, has a good defensive instinct and plays with confidence and conviction.

“He was given a lot of responsibility in a struggling side last season, and there is a lot of excitement as to what he might be able to bring to a more cohesive outfit going forward. Allowing him to leave on loan in January would not make a great deal of sense in that regard.”

Bajcetic broke through at Liverpool last season when Jurgen Klopp’s midfield options were much sparser than they are now, with several ageing or injury-prone players departing in the summer and four newcomers arriving to replace them.

Such is the competition for places that even £34m deadline day signing Ryan Gravenberch is yet to start a Premier League game, despite generally impressing whenever he’s featured for the Reds.

The Spain under-21 gem, who Romano dubbed a ‘very talented prospect’, will face a sterner challenge to get back into the starting line-up once he recovers from his latest injury setback.

However, as Jones pointed out, Bajcetic showed enough quality in a floundering Liverpool team last season to suggest that he could thrive in a side which is now showing far greater cohesion and potential.

Also, considering just how many fixtures the Reds will have this term – especially if they go deep into cup competitions – squad depth will be pivotal, and Klopp could end up being very grateful to have the 18-year-old to call upon if more established stars need a breather.

That’s not to mention that, once January comes around, circumstances could change and LFC might find themselves suddenly light on midfield options if, heaven forbid, injuries take hold.

We’re with Jones on this one – it’d appear a very risky move by Liverpool to allow Bajcetic to depart on loan over the winter.

