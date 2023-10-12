(Video) Darwin Nunez leaves Uruguay ‘keeper grasping at thin air with stunning strike during training

Darwin Nunez has had a strong start to the campaign for Liverpool and he will be eager to continue his strong performances while away on international duty.

Uruguay face Luis Diaz’s Colombia tonight before facing Alisson Becker’s Brazil in the early hours of Wednesday with our No. 9 hoping to play a huge part for his nation.

He already has four goals and three assists for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term and it appears he’s been showcasing his impressive shooting ability during training with his compatriots.

The former Benfica man sent a powerful effort into the top corner via the crossbar and left the ‘keeper with absolutely no chance.

There’s no doubt that Nunez is a quality player but it’s just a matter of helping him find consistency and the goals will start flowing!

Check his incredible strike below via @Watch_LFC on X: