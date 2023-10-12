Michael Owen says Liverpool could make 24-year-old phenom way better with one change

Michael Owen has expressed his excitement over the potential on offer from Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez.

The TNT Sports pundit did admit that the pair could improve their finishing abilities, with both having a lot more to offer in the English top-flight.

“I think Watkins has got so much talent and when he is on, when he is confident and when he is in the right frame of mind, he’s absolutely brilliant,” the former Red was quoted as saying by BirminghamLive.

“I do think he could be more consistent. I do think him and Nunez could be better finishers. I don’t think it’s the team he plays for, not at all. I think Aston Villa are a great team that will have a brilliant season. In fact, they’re my tip to overachieve this season. I rate Ollie Watkins.

“I work on the tele and I have my horse business, do all this, but if I was a striker coach and I was offered two players in the Premier League to go and say, here’s a project, spend a year with two players in the Premier League and make them better, then I think the two people that you could get most out of would be Nunez and Ollie Watkins. I think there’s so much more to give from them both.”

The Uruguayan international has started the season brightly regardless, registering seven goal contributions (four goals and three assists) in 10 appearances this term (at a rate of a goal or assist every 67.28 minutes).

The 24-year-old’s latest glaring close-range miss against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise certainly proves that Nunez isn’t quite yet an elite finisher.

That’s not to suggest he isn’t contributing to the side’s overall success this season, of course, nor that he hasn’t made vast improvements to the defensive side of his game.

Just to think – once he does cut out those strange misses from his game, we’ll have quite the attacker on our hands for the foreseeable future.

If you thought a goal contribution every 67 minutes or so was frighteningly good – just wait!

