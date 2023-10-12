‘Documents completed’: Fabrizio Romano breaks curious Liverpool development he’s heard during int’l break

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is understood to signed on with ROOF Football as his new agents, according to a tweet update from Fabrizio Romano.

The renowned and reliable Italian journalist dropped the update on social media on Thursday afternoon amid the international break.

🔴 Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has signed with ROOF Football as new agents. Documents completed. He’s under contract at #LFC until June 2027. pic.twitter.com/wuSJP3PZN1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 12, 2023

Sometimes such news can raise alarm bells in fans’ minds ahead of a potential transfer away from their respective clubs.

We’d imagine such a scenario to be highly unlikely, of course, given how highly regarded a talent the Spanish-Serbian is considered to be at the AXA training centre.

Indeed, it certainly shouldn’t be cause for alarm when the agency also helps manage the careers of Virgil van Dijk and Harvey Elliott.

Truth be told, the 18-year-old is genuinely one of the most exciting Academy graduates we’ve had in years and would have surely retained his spot in the starting-XI had injury not interfered with a superb series of performances following the World Cup last term.

Even should Liverpool complicate matters by landing Fluminense’s Andre in January, adding another layer of competition beyond summer addition Wataru Endo, we’re still expecting Bajcetic to have an extremely bright future at L4.

