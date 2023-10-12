(Image) ‘It’s wild’: Ryan Babel takes aim at Justin Bieber over ironic Gaza photo

Former Liverpool star Ryan Babel appeared a little perplexed by Justin Bieber’s latest contribution on social media.

The Dutchman responded to the international pop star’s post on Instagram that showed support for Israel amid hostilities with the state of Palestine.

As the former rightly pointed out, however, the Canadian had unwittingly used a photo of the devastation caused by the Israeli military to the city of Gaza to demonstrate support for the former.

You can catch Bieber’s deleted story post below, courtesy of his Instagram account:

