Szoboszlai and Mac Allister could stop LFC from making critical January signing

Liverpool may find it difficult to bring in a top centre-half in January following their outlays on Dominik Szobozlai and Alexis Mac Allister in the summer.

This claim comes courtesy of Pete O’Rourke at Football Insider, with it noted that Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie could be too expensive for the Merseysiders in the upcoming winter window.

The Reds are also understood to retain a strong interest in landing Fluminense’s highly-rated holding midfielder Andre.

The defender’s agent, Manuel Sierra, has already discussed our interest in his client in the summer window, though it seems unlikely that we’ll go back for the 21-year-old if forced to plump up a minimum fee of £43.2m.

Admittedly, the likes of Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah and Joel Matip have all proven to varying extents that they can fill in for Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate when necessary.

With a distinct lack of available left-footed centre-back options in the squad beyond our Dutch colossus, however, it’s not a set of circumstances that can be allowed to exist beyond the 2024 summer window at the absolute latest.

