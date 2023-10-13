(Video) Alexander-Arnold on having Klopp’s trust to perform and not caring about what people say about him

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the most talented players in Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded squad and he’s been speaking about the trust that his club manager has in him, as the Scouser reported for international duty.

Speaking with Channel 4 Sport, the 25-year-old said: “As a player I’m confident in my abilities, you know, at club level I’ve got the manager’s trust to go out there and perform week in week out and I have had that no matter what people are saying on the outside.

“So, I’ve always felt like it doesn’t really matter what people are saying about me as long as I know I’m going out there and I’m performing the best I can”.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool youngster names Ian Rush as inspiration amidst first international call-up

It seems that many outside the walls of Anfield place some doubt over the defensive capabilities of our No.66 but his lack of tolerance to this abuse is refreshing to see and explains why he performs so well for the Reds.

Let’s hope that this international break can prove to be an opportunity to silence yet more critics with his brilliant on-field performances.

You can view Alexander-Arnold’s comments (from 2:38) via Channel 4 Sport on YouTube:

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 8 Review 🤩: Isak or Alvarez the man to watch? Dominance in EOTK’s league, time to go big on Villa/Spurs/West Ham…