(Video) Alexis Mac Allister runs the show during Argentina’s defeat of Paraguay

Liverpool fans are yet to see the very best of Alexis Mac Allister in a red shirt with the 24-year-old being deployed in a defensive midfield role by Jurgen Klopp.

The Argentina international helped his nation to World Cup glory last year as well as being a pivotal figure for Brighton as the Seagulls qualified for the Europa League for the first time in their history.

Despite Klopp’s efforts to turn Mac Allister into a deep-lying midfielder it’s clear that he thrives when in a more advanced midfield role.

READ MORE: (Video) Brilliant moment Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez exchange shirts after full-time whistle

The former Boca Juniors man ran the show for Argentina last night as they earned a 1-0 defeat over Paraguay in their World Cup qualifier.

The dynamic midfielder played countless intricate passes which cut open the Paraguay midfield and was unfortunate not to earn his side a penalty with a stunning bit of skill.

These are the sort of performances we so desperately want from the £35m man in a red shirt so let’s hope he can show us what he’s made of after the international break.

Check Mac Allister’s best bits below via @AnythingLFC_ on X: