(Video) “He’ll go back” – Steve Clarke confirms Andy Robertson return to Liverpool after shoulder injury

Andy Robertson dreamed that Scotland’s game against Spain would be the one where he helped his nation book a place for EURO 2024 but instead it ended in a 2-0 defeat and a shoulder injury.

Speaking after the game, manager Steve Clarke provided an update: “Obviously he’s hurt his shoulder. We’ll have a look, obviously he’ll go back to his club.

“It always seems to happen when you lose one player in a position, so we lose Kieran [Tierney] off the left side… Andy’s picked up a shoulder injury, so we’ll see how it is.

“We’ll see how it settles down and hopefully he’s good for his club as quickly as possible and he’s ready to help us in November.”

It seems clear that our left-back won’t be featuring in his nation’s next match, with confirmation there that he’ll be sent back to Merseyside because of the injury that he’s sustained.

This will place his participation in the upcoming Merseyside Derby in serious doubt too and that will be a huge worry for Jurgen Klopp, given the fixtures we have on the horizon.

You can watch Steve Clarke’s comments on Andy Robertson (from 4:52) via Viaplay Sports UK on YouTube:

