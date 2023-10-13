(Video) Darwin Nunez scores on international duty in clash against Luis Diaz’s Colombia

It’s always interesting to see any of our players go head-to-head on the international stage and that’s what happened between Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, with the pair facing off in a World Cup qualifier.

It was perhaps the perfect result for a neutral as the game ended 2-2 but only our No.9 found himself on the scoresheet, dispatching a pressure penalty in added time of the match.

READ MORE: (Video) Alexander-Arnold on having Klopp’s trust to perform and not caring about what people say about him

After goalkeeper Camilo Vargas was shown a red card for his foul on Maximiliano Araujo, the huge responsibility was placed on the shoulders of our forward and he stepped up with confidence to fire the ball into the top corner of Alvaro Montero’s goal.

Although Mo Salah put his last effort against Brighton away, it seems that we have a more than capable understudy whenever he’s not on the pitch!

You can watch Nunez’s goal for Uruguay (from 8:24) courtesy of Sport.TV (via Star Education on YouTube):

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 8 Review 🤩: Isak or Alvarez the man to watch? Dominance in EOTK’s league, time to go big on Villa/Spurs/West Ham…