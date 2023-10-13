(Video) Wataru Endo’s Japan highlights should get LFC fans excited for future

Wataru Endo remains something of a relatively unknown quantity still at Liverpool following his summer transfer from Stuttgart.

The Japanese international is yet to put a foot wrong with Jurgen Klopp’s men when he has made an appearance this term.

His latest highlights during the international break certainly reinforces the idea that we’ve made a very shrewd purchase here.

Ultimately, we’d rather the 30-year-old be embedded into the first-XI at the right pace.

