(Video) Gravenberch on role of Klopp and his thoughts on the West Ham chin rub

Ryan Gravenberch looks to be really settling into life with Liverpool, now he’s been asked to explain the role of Jurgen Klopp in convincing him to sign for the Reds and why the boss rubbed his chin against West Ham!

Speaking with Sky Sports, the Dutchman said: “I spoke with the coach and he gave me a good feeling, he said to me: ‘yeah, I want you’ and he gave me his plans and he explained everything. He gave me such a good feeling that my decision was a fast one!”

Then discussing the moment on the sidelines, our No.38 said: “I saw it [the video] the thing was, he did it but Curtis came to the side and I was laughing to Curtis. So if you saw the video it was like [Klopp] did this and that I laughed about that but I was laughing to the Curtis that’s why”.

It’s clear that our midfielder has a lot of love for his new manager and seemed quite determined to show that he wasn’t laughing at the boss but at Curtis Jones instead!

You can watch Gravenberch’s comments on Klopp (from 1:01) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

