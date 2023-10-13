Ryan Gravenberch says 22-year-old Liverpool player is absolutely ‘crazy’ in training

Ryan Gravenberch admitted Dominik Szoboszlai’s shooting abilities in training have impressed him considerably.

The Dutchman has already been treated to his Hungarian teammate’s prowess in that regard, witnessing two remarkable long-range goals against Aston Villa in the league and Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.

“I think it was Dom[inik] Szoboszlai, because this guy’s shot is… crazy. It’s crazy,” the 21-year-old told Sky Sports.

“His shot in training. Sometimes we shoot after training and it’s like one, two, three. They go all in and crazy things.

“I think it’s Dom with his shot.”

The former RB Leipzig man has already come in with an early shout, it could be argued, for the player of the season after helping revitalise a previously stagnant Liverpool midfield.

The contrast to the prior campaign couldn’t be more clear, with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho’s departures paving the way for a total shift.

Whilst we can point to the success of summer signings, including our high-potential operator in Gravenberch, the shakeup in the middle of the park appears to have given a new lease of life to Curtis Jones in particular – a figure that has previously divided certain parts of the fanbase.

It’s telling just how much we missed the young Englishman in our 2-2 draw with Brighton, and we’re looking forward to having him back in the side come our away trip to Bournemouth in November.

