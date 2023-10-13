(Video) Gravenberch breaks silence on what Van Dijk told him right before Liverpool transfer

Virgil van Dijk played an important role in selling a move to Liverpool for Ryan Gravenberch.

The former Ajax man admitted it gave him a ‘good feeling’ to agree a switch away from Bayern Munich in the dying stages of the summer transfer window.

“He said ‘Liverpool is a top club. You’re gonna play for sure’,” the Dutchman told Sky Sports. “He said things to me and that gave me a good feeling to come here.”

It’s been a largely positive start to life in Merseyside too for the 21-year-old midfielder, who could be set to earn a first start for his new club in the English top-flight come the hosting of Everton after the international break.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: