(Video) Harvey Elliott reminds fans of his huge potential with superb display for England U21s

Harvey Elliott sent a reminder to supporters of his huge potential last night with a superb display for England U21s.

Lee Carsley’s side defeated Serbia 9-1 at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground with our No. 19 grabbing himself a brace and shining throughout.

His ability to link play in the attacking areas and create opportunities for those around him really is brilliant to watch and although we’ve seen glimpses of this in a red shirt it would be great to see him doing so on a regular basis.

The Premier League is a huge step up compared to youth level international football, however, but under the watchful eye of Jurgen Klopp there’s no reason why he cannot become a quality player at the top level.

With the amount of options the Reds have in both midfield and attack it’s not easy to constantly get Elliott into the starting XI but he needs to make sure that when chances do come his way he grabs them with both hands.

Check his impressive performance from last night below via @MPBFirmino9 on X: