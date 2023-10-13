Jarell Quansah on making his U21 debut for England in emphatic 9-1 victory

Headlines may have been attributed to Harvey Elliott after he scored twice and provided an assist in England Under-21s’ 9-1 victory over Serbia but it was also a special evening for Jarell Quansah.

The 20-year-old was given his first call-up to the U21 set-up and made his debut after coming off the bench to replace Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite with 15 minutes remaining of the match.

Following the game, our defender took to his Instagram account to share images and his thoughts on the memorable event: ‘Happy to make my 21s debut. Great win to top it off 🦁’.

READ MORE: (Video) Mo Salah plays over 100 minutes as Egypt claim narrow victory over Zambia

The host of replies for his current and former Liverpool teammates shows the support for the youngster in our dressing room, who has impressed in the five appearances he’s made already this season.

After also being a crucial part of younger age groups for the Three Lions, it seems that the central defender will be hoping to continue this progression through the age ranks.

The Warrington-born academy graduate has done little wrong in every opportunity handed to him thus far and he could well prove to be a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad in the coming years.

READ MORE: (Video) “He’ll go back” – Steve Clarke confirms Andy Robertson return to Liverpool after shoulder injury

It’s always exciting to see how young players progress and this is certainly the case of the youngster who spent last season on loan with Joey Barton at Bristol Rovers.

The good times keep coming and let’s hope that they’re here to stay.

You can view Quansah’s thoughts on his debut via his Instagram account:

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 8 Review 🤩: Isak or Alvarez the man to watch? Dominance in EOTK’s league, time to go big on Villa/Spurs/West Ham…