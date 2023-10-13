Joe Gomez on his ‘gratitude’ for Jurgen Klopp and relationship with the manager

Joe Gomez is Liverpool’s longest serving first-team player and the only one at the club who was signed by Brendan Rodgers, meaning he has a unique understanding of the difference Jurgen Klopp has made since 2015.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, the defender shared his thoughts on the German: “I think he knows that there’s gratitude, massively so.

“From the whole team and then on a personal note he knows, going through the injuries and him having the faith to see that I can rebuild myself and be a player that wants to play for him and impact the team, that’s forever.

“It’s probably something that I’ll look back on after as well. I’m lucky to have had a gaffer like him for this period of time, I know it’s not something to take for granted.”

It’s great to hear how level-headed the former Charlton Athletic man is and it’s clear that he understands and respects what his boss has done for him, since his arrival eight years ago.

You can also see here that the England international is scarred by the injury issues of the past and is now happy to feature less often on the pitch, as it means his body is being correctly looked after.

Our No.2’s ability to perform as a centre-back, right-back and in the new inverted full-back role has come through coaching from the former Borussia Dortmund gaffer and that shows the huge talent of both men.

This is a showing of mutual respect too and we’re sure the manager will have nothing but kind words to say in response to our versatile defender.

