Glen Johnson unsure as to whether 26 y/o Liverpool-linked PL forward can replace Mo Salah when he leaves Anfield

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has admitted he’s not sure whether Jarrod Bowen would be a decent replacement for Mo Salah when the Egyptian decides to leave the club.

Strong interest was shown in our No. 11 from Saudi Pro League clubs in the summer with the Reds receiving an ‘unbelievable offer’ two days prior to the transfer window closing.

The 31-year-old’s agent insisted the player remained committed to the Anfield outfit having only signed a new deal last summer but the situation led to Jurgen Klopp’s side being linked with a potential move for West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen.

“I don’t know if he possesses what’s needed to kick onto the next level. He’s evidently been playing well for West Ham and scoring goals, but to suggest that he can replace Mo Salah at Liverpool is a completely different league,” Johnson told Betfred (as quoted by The Kop Times).

READ MORE: (Video) Harvey Elliott reminds fans of his huge potential with superb display for England U21s

READ MORE: (Video) Luis Diaz plays huge role in build-up to Colombia’s second goal with immaculate sliding tackle

There’s no doubt that Bowen is a quality player and he’s started the campaign superbly for the Hammers.

The 26-year-old has five goals and one assist in eight Premier League games this term after registering 21 goal contributions across all competitions last season.

He scored the winning goal in stoppage time as David Moyes’ side defeated Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final and just last week signed a new seven-year deal with the London Stadium outfit.

Most football fans will be aware, however, that contracts don’t mean much in today’s game other than helping the selling club earn a much higher fee in the event of a sale being sanctioned.

Bowen cannot be compared to Salah but it’s hard to think of many players that can.

When the day does come to bid farewell to the Egyptian King it’ll be interesting to see whether the England international is still being linked with a move to Merseyside.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 8 Review 🤩: Isak or Alvarez the man to watch? Dominance in EOTK’s league, time to go big on Villa/Spurs/West Ham…