‘Our information’: Trusted journo drops bombshell Liverpool development over sporting director role

Liverpool could soon replace Jorg Schmadtke with a former Bundesliga colleague if reports coming out of Germany are on the mark.

You can be sure of the veracity too, following BILD journalist Christian Falk’s tweet on the matter on Friday, confirming the Reds’ interest in ‘bringing in Max Eberl as sporting director’.

According to our information, FC Liverpool are interested in bringing in Max Eberl as sporting director. Ex-Wolfsburg manager Jörg Schmadtke (59) is current sports director of Jürgen Klopp's (56) club since June. Bayern is also in Talks with Eberl @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 13, 2023

The former RB Leipzig employee is understood to be well-regarded in German football, with Bayern currently holding talks with the 50-year-old over filling a post at the Allianz Arena.

The possibility of being a key decision-maker at Anfield and working alongside the most reputable German manager in the sport, however, could prove a more tempting prospect.

When you hear the kind of names that Eberl has helped develop in the Bundesliga – the likes of Dortmund’s Marco Reus and Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen – you couldn’t blame Liverpool fans either for casting a curious eye.

It shouldn’t be forgotten, of course, that Schmadtke hardly had a poor first transfer window at L4, with our trio of Bundesliga purchases looking astute purchases.

Though, if the reports in question are accurate, it seems we’ve already made our mind up about his long-term future at the club.

